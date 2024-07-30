500000 Zlotych 1990 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" (Poland, III Republic before denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 500000 Zlotych 1990 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko". This gold coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Philadelphia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 377 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 90,200. Bidding took place May 22, 2015.

