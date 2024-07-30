Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
500000 Zlotych 1990 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" (Poland, III Republic before denomination)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,999)
- Weight 62,2 g
- Pure gold (1,9978 oz) 62,1378 g
- Diameter 39 mm
- Edge Reeded
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic before denomination
- Denomination 500000 Zlotych
- Year 1990
- Mint Philadelphia
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 500000 Zlotych 1990 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko". This gold coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Philadelphia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 377 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 90,200. Bidding took place May 22, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
- All companies
- CNG (1)
- Niemczyk (3)
- Stary Sklep (1)
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 26, 2021
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
12953 $
Price in auction currency 49000 PLN
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition PF68 NGC
Selling price
16683 $
Price in auction currency 62000 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 14, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 500000 Zlotych 1990 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search