Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 50 Groszy 1990. Nickel (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Variety: Nickel

Obverse Pattern 50 Groszy 1990 Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse Pattern 50 Groszy 1990 Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 3,8 g
  • Diameter 20,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 500

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 50 Groszy
  • Year 1990
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (21)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 50 Groszy 1990 . Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2970 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 5,400. Bidding took place October 14, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Marciniak (3)
  • Niemczyk (11)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • Stary Sklep (3)
  • WCN (1)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Poland 50 Groszy 1990 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Poland 50 Groszy 1990 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
291 $
Price in auction currency 1150 PLN
Poland 50 Groszy 1990 (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 50 Groszy 1990 (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
1252 $
Price in auction currency 5400 PLN
Poland 50 Groszy 1990 (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland 50 Groszy 1990 (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition PF67 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1990 (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Poland 50 Groszy 1990 (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1990 (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - October 6, 2022
Poland 50 Groszy 1990 (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - October 6, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition PF69 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1990 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Poland 50 Groszy 1990 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1990 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Poland 50 Groszy 1990 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1990 (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Poland 50 Groszy 1990 (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1990 (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Poland 50 Groszy 1990 (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PF67 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1990 (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Poland 50 Groszy 1990 (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1990 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 25, 2021
Poland 50 Groszy 1990 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 25, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 25, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1990 (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Poland 50 Groszy 1990 (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition PF68 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1990 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Poland 50 Groszy 1990 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1990 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2019
Poland 50 Groszy 1990 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1990 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 15, 2019
Poland 50 Groszy 1990 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 15, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 15, 2019
Condition PF69 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1990 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 15, 2019
Poland 50 Groszy 1990 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 15, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 15, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1990 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 15, 2019
Poland 50 Groszy 1990 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 15, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 15, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1990 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 8, 2018
Poland 50 Groszy 1990 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 8, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 8, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1990 (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Poland 50 Groszy 1990 (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1990 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - May 6, 2016
Poland 50 Groszy 1990 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - May 6, 2016
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 6, 2016
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2002
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required

For the sale of 50 Groszy 1990 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

