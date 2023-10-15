Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 50 Groszy 1990. Nickel (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Variety: Nickel
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 3,8 g
- Diameter 20,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 500
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 50 Groszy
- Year 1990
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (21)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 50 Groszy 1990 . Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2970 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 5,400. Bidding took place October 14, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Marciniak (3)
- Niemczyk (11)
- Numimarket (2)
- Stary Sklep (3)
- WCN (1)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
291 $
Price in auction currency 1150 PLN
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
1252 $
Price in auction currency 5400 PLN
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition PF67 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition PF69 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PF67 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 25, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition PF68 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 15, 2019
Condition PF69 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 15, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 15, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 8, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 6, 2016
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Groszy 1990 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
