Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

50 Groszy 2012 MW (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 50 Groszy 2012 MW - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 50 Groszy 2012 MW - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 3,94 g
  • Diameter 20,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 12,000,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 50 Groszy
  • Year 2012
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 50 Groszy 2012 with mark MW. This copper-nickel coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1081 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny Karol Karbownik auction for PLN 260. Bidding took place November 19, 2023.

  • Marciniak (1)
Poland 50 Groszy 2012 MW at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 50 Groszy 2012 MW at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Groszy 2012 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

