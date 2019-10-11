50 Groszy 1995 MW (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 50 Groszy 1995 with mark MW. This copper-nickel coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 327 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat auction for PLN 340. Bidding took place May 24, 2024.

Сondition UNC (1) Condition (slab) MS67 (1) Service NGC (1)