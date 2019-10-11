Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

50 Groszy 1995 MW (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 50 Groszy 1995 MW - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 50 Groszy 1995 MW - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 3,94 g
  • Diameter 20,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 101,600,113

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 50 Groszy
  • Year 1995
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 50 Groszy 1995 with mark MW. This copper-nickel coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 327 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat auction for PLN 340. Bidding took place May 24, 2024.

  • Marciniak (1)
Poland 50 Groszy 1995 MW at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Poland 50 Groszy 1995 MW at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Groszy 1995 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

