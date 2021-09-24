Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 1 Grosz 1949. Aluminum (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Aluminum
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 0,52 g
- Diameter 14,7 mm
- Edge Reeded
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1949
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1 Grosz 1949 . Aluminum. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 612 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 2,000. Bidding took place December 1, 2007.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Niemczyk (7)
- WCN (3)
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
172 $
Price in auction currency 675 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
185 $
Price in auction currency 700 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 8, 2018
Condition SP64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 8, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
