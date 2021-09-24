Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 1 Grosz 1949. Aluminum (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Aluminum

Obverse Pattern 1 Grosz 1949 Aluminum - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 1 Grosz 1949 Aluminum - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 0,52 g
  • Diameter 14,7 mm
  • Edge Reeded

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1949
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1 Grosz 1949 . Aluminum. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 612 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 2,000. Bidding took place December 1, 2007.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Niemczyk (7)
  • WCN (3)
Poland 1 Grosz 1949 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 24, 2021
Poland 1 Grosz 1949 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 24, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
172 $
Price in auction currency 675 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 16, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1949 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2018
Poland 1 Grosz 1949 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
185 $
Price in auction currency 700 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1949 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 8, 2018
Poland 1 Grosz 1949 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 8, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 8, 2018
Condition SP64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1949 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 8, 2018
Poland 1 Grosz 1949 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 8, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 8, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1949 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - May 26, 2018
Poland 1 Grosz 1949 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - May 26, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 26, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1949 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - May 26, 2018
Poland 1 Grosz 1949 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - May 26, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 26, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1949 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2017
Poland 1 Grosz 1949 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 13, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 1, 2007
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Grosz 1949 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Peoples Republic Coins of Poland in 1949 All Polish coins Polish aluminum coins Polish coins 1 Grosz Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search