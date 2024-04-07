50 Groszy 1923 WJ (Poland, II Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 50 Groszy 1923 with mark WJ. This nickel coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 668 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 5,200. Bidding took place May 8, 2021.

