Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

50 Groszy 1923 WJ (Poland, II Republic)

Obverse 50 Groszy 1923 WJ - Coin Value - Poland, II Republic Reverse 50 Groszy 1923 WJ - Coin Value - Poland, II Republic

Photo by: WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 5,0 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 100,000,000
  • Mintage PROOF 10

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 50 Groszy
  • Year 1923
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (112)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 50 Groszy 1923 with mark WJ. This nickel coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 668 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 5,200. Bidding took place May 8, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Artemide Aste (1)
  • COINSNET (4)
  • Karamitsos (1)
  • KM NUMIS (2)
  • Künker (2)
  • Marciniak (14)
  • Niemczyk (19)
  • Numedux (1)
  • Numimarket (4)
  • Numis Poland (6)
  • Numisbalt (4)
  • Rzeszowski DA (6)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stary Sklep (6)
  • WCN (4)
  • WDA - MiM (18)
  • Wójcicki (19)
Poland 50 Groszy 1923 WJ at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Poland 50 Groszy 1923 WJ at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
123 $
Price in auction currency 500 PLN
Poland 50 Groszy 1923 WJ at auction Artemide Aste - April 7, 2024
Seller Artemide Aste
Date April 7, 2024
Condition AU53 CCG
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date March 14, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
210 $
Price in auction currency 820 PLN
Seller WCN
Date March 14, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1923 WJ at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 50 Groszy 1923 WJ at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1923 WJ at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 50 Groszy 1923 WJ at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 21, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1923 WJ at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2023
Poland 50 Groszy 1923 WJ at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1923 WJ at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 50 Groszy 1923 WJ at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1923 WJ at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 50 Groszy 1923 WJ at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1923 WJ at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 50 Groszy 1923 WJ at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1923 WJ at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 50 Groszy 1923 WJ at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 50 Groszy 1923 WJ at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Poland 50 Groszy 1923 WJ at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1923 WJ at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Poland 50 Groszy 1923 WJ at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1923 WJ at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Poland 50 Groszy 1923 WJ at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1923 WJ at auction Numedux - April 16, 2023
Poland 50 Groszy 1923 WJ at auction Numedux - April 16, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date April 16, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1923 WJ at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2023
Poland 50 Groszy 1923 WJ at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1923 WJ at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2023
Poland 50 Groszy 1923 WJ at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1923 WJ at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Poland 50 Groszy 1923 WJ at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1923 WJ at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2022
Poland 50 Groszy 1923 WJ at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1923 WJ at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2022
Poland 50 Groszy 1923 WJ at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Groszy 1923 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

