1 Zloty 1929 (Poland, II Republic)
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 7,0 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 32,000,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 1 Zloty
- Year 1929
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (216)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Zloty 1929 . This nickel coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 407 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 15,500. Bidding took place September 18, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
