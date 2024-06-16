1 Zloty 1929 (Poland, II Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Zloty 1929 . This nickel coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 407 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 15,500. Bidding took place September 18, 2021.

