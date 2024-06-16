Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Zloty 1929 (Poland, II Republic)

Obverse 1 Zloty 1929 - Coin Value - Poland, II Republic Reverse 1 Zloty 1929 - Coin Value - Poland, II Republic

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 7,0 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 32,000,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 1 Zloty
  • Year 1929
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (216)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Zloty 1929 . This nickel coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 407 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 15,500. Bidding took place September 18, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Artemide Aste (1)
  • Aste (3)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (3)
  • CNG (1)
  • COINSNET (15)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Janas (1)
  • Marciniak (19)
  • Niemczyk (33)
  • Numedux (2)
  • Numimarket (10)
  • Numis Poland (4)
  • Numisbalt (10)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (13)
  • Stare Monety (14)
  • Stary Sklep (9)
  • WCN (17)
  • WDA - MiM (13)
  • Wójcicki (45)
Seller WCN
Date July 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 30 PLN
Seller WCN
Date July 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 30 PLN
Poland 1 Zloty 1929 at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 16, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty 1929 at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 16, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1929 at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty 1929 at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1929 at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty 1929 at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1929 at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty 1929 at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1929 at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty 1929 at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Seller Numedux
Date April 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1929 at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty 1929 at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition MS62 GCN
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1929 at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty 1929 at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1929 at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty 1929 at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty 1929 at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty 1929 at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty 1929 at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty 1929 at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty 1929 at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty 1929 at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date March 14, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1929 at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty 1929 at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1929 at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty 1929 at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1929 at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty 1929 at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1929 at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty 1929 at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1929 at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty 1929 at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Zloty 1929 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of II Republic Coins of Poland in 1929 All Polish coins Polish nickel coins Polish coins 1 Zloty Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search