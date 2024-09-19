Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 1929

Circulation coins

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1929
Reverse 1 Pfennig 1929
1 Pfennig 1929
Average price 130 $
Sales
0 16

Nickel coins

Obverse 1 Zloty 1929
Reverse 1 Zloty 1929
1 Zloty 1929
Average price 220 $
Sales
0 216

Pattern coins

Obverse 1 Zloty 1929 Pattern
Reverse 1 Zloty 1929 Pattern
1 Zloty 1929 Pattern Nickel. With inscription PRÓBA
Average price 2800 $
Sales
0 23
Obverse 1 Zloty 1929 Pattern
Reverse 1 Zloty 1929 Pattern
1 Zloty 1929 Pattern Nickel. Without inscription PRÓBA
Average price 2400 $
Sales
0 7
Obverse 1 Zloty 1929 Pattern Diameter 25 mm
Reverse 1 Zloty 1929 Pattern Diameter 25 mm
1 Zloty 1929 Pattern Diameter 25 mm Copper
Average price 2300 $
Sales
0 5
Obverse 1 Zloty 1929 Pattern Diameter 25 mm
Reverse 1 Zloty 1929 Pattern Diameter 25 mm
1 Zloty 1929 Pattern Diameter 25 mm Aluminum
Average price 3700 $
Sales
0 12
Obverse 1 Zloty 1929 Pattern Diameter 25 mm
Reverse 1 Zloty 1929 Pattern Diameter 25 mm
1 Zloty 1929 Pattern Diameter 25 mm Nickel
Average price 450 $
Sales
0 3
Obverse 1 Zloty 1929 Pattern Diameter 20 mm
Reverse 1 Zloty 1929 Pattern Diameter 20 mm
1 Zloty 1929 Pattern Diameter 20 mm Silver
Average price 7500 $
Sales
0 7
Obverse 5 Groszy 1929 Pattern Numismatic Congress
Reverse 5 Groszy 1929 Pattern Numismatic Congress
5 Groszy 1929 Pattern Numismatic Congress
Average price 3600 $
Sales
0 16
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search