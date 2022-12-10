Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Pfennig 1929 (Poland, Free City of Danzig)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1929 - Coin Value - Poland, Free City of Danzig Reverse 1 Pfennig 1929 - Coin Value - Poland, Free City of Danzig

Photo by: Numimarket

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 1,67 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 1,000,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Free City of Danzig
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1929
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Pfennig 1929 . This bronze coin from the times of Free City of Danzig struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 449 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 1,800. Bidding took place May 8, 2022.

Poland 1 Pfennig 1929 at auction Heritage - July 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
288 $
Price in auction currency 288 USD
Poland 1 Pfennig 1929 at auction Heritage - July 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
99 $
Price in auction currency 99 USD
Poland 1 Pfennig 1929 at auction Heritage - July 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Pfennig 1929 at auction Heritage - July 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Pfennig 1929 at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland 1 Pfennig 1929 at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS66 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Pfennig 1929 at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Pfennig 1929 at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Poland 1 Pfennig 1929 at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition AU50 GIBON
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Pfennig 1929 at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2022
Poland 1 Pfennig 1929 at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2022
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Pfennig 1929 at auction Numisbalt - June 12, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 12, 2022
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Pfennig 1929 at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Poland 1 Pfennig 1929 at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition MS66 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Pfennig 1929 at auction Pegasus Auctions - March 27, 2022
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date March 27, 2022
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Pfennig 1929 at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Poland 1 Pfennig 1929 at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Pfennig 1929 at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 11, 2021
Poland 1 Pfennig 1929 at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 11, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 11, 2021
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Pfennig 1929 at auction Numisor - June 25, 2019
Seller Numisor
Date June 25, 2019
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Pfennig 1929 at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2018
Poland 1 Pfennig 1929 at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2018
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 5, 2010
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1929 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

