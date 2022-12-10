1 Pfennig 1929 (Poland, Free City of Danzig)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Pfennig 1929 . This bronze coin from the times of Free City of Danzig struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 449 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 1,800. Bidding took place May 8, 2022.

