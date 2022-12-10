Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Pfennig 1929 (Poland, Free City of Danzig)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Pfennig 1929 . This bronze coin from the times of Free City of Danzig struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 449 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 1,800. Bidding took place May 8, 2022.
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
288 $
Price in auction currency 288 USD
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
99 $
Price in auction currency 99 USD
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS66 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition AU50 GIBON
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2022
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 12, 2022
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition MS66 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date March 27, 2022
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 11, 2021
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisor
Date June 25, 2019
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1929 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
