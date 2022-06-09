Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 1 Zloty 1929 "Diameter 25 mm". Aluminum (Poland, II Republic)

Variety: Aluminum

Obverse Pattern 1 Zloty 1929 "Diameter 25 mm" Aluminum - Coin Value - Poland, II Republic Reverse Pattern 1 Zloty 1929 "Diameter 25 mm" Aluminum - Coin Value - Poland, II Republic

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 2,3 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 1 Zloty
  • Year 1929
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1 Zloty 1929 "Diameter 25 mm". Aluminum. This aluminum coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 627 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 26,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
  • All companies
  • CNG (1)
  • Marciniak (3)
  • Niemczyk (5)
  • WCN (3)
Poland 1 Zloty 1929 "Diameter 25 mm" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 1 Zloty 1929 "Diameter 25 mm" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
2920 $
Price in auction currency 12500 PLN
Poland 1 Zloty 1929 "Diameter 25 mm" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Poland 1 Zloty 1929 "Diameter 25 mm" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition SP63 PCGS
Selling price
6015 $
Price in auction currency 22000 PLN
Poland 1 Zloty 1929 "Diameter 25 mm" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Poland 1 Zloty 1929 "Diameter 25 mm" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date May 29, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 17, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty 1929 "Diameter 25 mm" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - May 26, 2018
Poland 1 Zloty 1929 "Diameter 25 mm" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - May 26, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 26, 2018
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1929 "Diameter 25 mm" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2018
Poland 1 Zloty 1929 "Diameter 25 mm" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2018
Condition SP64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1929 "Diameter 25 mm" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2017
Poland 1 Zloty 1929 "Diameter 25 mm" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1929 "Diameter 25 mm" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 21, 2016
Poland 1 Zloty 1929 "Diameter 25 mm" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 21, 2016
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 21, 2016
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1929 "Diameter 25 mm" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - May 22, 2015
Poland 1 Zloty 1929 "Diameter 25 mm" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - May 22, 2015
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 22, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date October 27, 2001
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1929 "Diameter 25 mm" (Pattern) at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Poland 1 Zloty 1929 "Diameter 25 mm" (Pattern) at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

