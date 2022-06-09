Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 1 Zloty 1929 "Diameter 25 mm". Aluminum (Poland, II Republic)
Variety: Aluminum
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 2,3 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 1 Zloty
- Year 1929
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1 Zloty 1929 "Diameter 25 mm". Aluminum. This aluminum coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 627 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 26,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2017.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
2920 $
Price in auction currency 12500 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition SP63 PCGS
Selling price
6015 $
Price in auction currency 22000 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date May 29, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 26, 2018
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2018
Condition SP64 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 21, 2016
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
