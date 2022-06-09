Pattern 1 Zloty 1929 "Diameter 25 mm". Aluminum (Poland, II Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1 Zloty 1929 "Diameter 25 mm". Aluminum. This aluminum coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 627 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 26,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2017.

Сondition UNC (11) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) SP64 (1) SP63 (1) DETAILS (1) Service PCGS (2) NGC (2) Other filters Coins from collections (1)