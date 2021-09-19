Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 1 Zloty 1929 "Diameter 25 mm". Copper (Poland, II Republic)

Variety: Copper

Obverse Pattern 1 Zloty 1929 "Diameter 25 mm" Copper - Coin Value - Poland, II Republic Reverse Pattern 1 Zloty 1929 "Diameter 25 mm" Copper - Coin Value - Poland, II Republic

Photo by: WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5,0 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 12

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 1 Zloty
  • Year 1929
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1 Zloty 1929 "Diameter 25 mm". Copper. This copper coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2191 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 11,000. Bidding took place December 9, 2023.

Poland 1 Zloty 1929 "Diameter 25 mm" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty 1929 "Diameter 25 mm" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition AU53 BN NGC
Selling price
2731 $
Price in auction currency 11000 PLN
Poland 1 Zloty 1929 "Diameter 25 mm" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - September 19, 2021
Poland 1 Zloty 1929 "Diameter 25 mm" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - September 19, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date September 19, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
1941 $
Price in auction currency 7600 PLN
Seller WCN
Date November 25, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1929 "Diameter 25 mm" (Pattern) at auction Teutoburger - December 6, 2014
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 6, 2014
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date February 27, 1999
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Zloty 1929 "Diameter 25 mm", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

