Pattern 1 Zloty 1929 "Diameter 25 mm". Copper (Poland, II Republic)
Variety: Copper
Photo by: WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5,0 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 12
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 1 Zloty
- Year 1929
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1 Zloty 1929 "Diameter 25 mm". Copper. This copper coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2191 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 11,000. Bidding took place December 9, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition AU53 BN NGC
Selling price
2731 $
Price in auction currency 11000 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date September 19, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
1941 $
Price in auction currency 7600 PLN
