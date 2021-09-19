Pattern 1 Zloty 1929 "Diameter 25 mm". Copper (Poland, II Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1 Zloty 1929 "Diameter 25 mm". Copper. This copper coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2191 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 11,000. Bidding took place December 9, 2023.

Сondition AU (3) XF (2) Condition (slab) AU53 (1) DETAILS (2) BN (1) Service NGC (1) PCGS (2)