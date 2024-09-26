Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 1 Zloty 1929 "Diameter 20 mm". Silver (Poland, II Republic)
Variety: Silver
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 3,42 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 1 Zloty
- Year 1929
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1 Zloty 1929 "Diameter 20 mm". Silver. This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 339 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 55,000. Bidding took place November 14, 2020.
Сondition
Seller WCN
Date November 14, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
14477 $
Price in auction currency 55000 PLN
Seller WCN
Date November 14, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
447 $
Price in auction currency 1700 PLN
