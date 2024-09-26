Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 1 Zloty 1929 "Diameter 20 mm". Silver (Poland, II Republic)

Variety: Silver

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 3,42 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 1 Zloty
  • Year 1929
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1 Zloty 1929 "Diameter 20 mm". Silver. This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 339 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 55,000. Bidding took place November 14, 2020.

Poland 1 Zloty 1929 "Diameter 20 mm" (Pattern) at auction TMAJK sro - May 16, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 14, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
14477 $
Price in auction currency 55000 PLN
Seller WCN
Date November 14, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
447 $
Price in auction currency 1700 PLN
Seller WCN
Date November 7, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date February 14, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 8, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 7, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Zloty 1929 "Diameter 20 mm", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search