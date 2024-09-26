Pattern 1 Zloty 1929 "Diameter 20 mm". Silver (Poland, II Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1 Zloty 1929 "Diameter 20 mm". Silver. This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 339 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 55,000. Bidding took place November 14, 2020.

Сondition UNC (5) XF (2)