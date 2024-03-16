Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 5 Groszy 1929 "Numismatic Congress" (Poland, II Republic)
Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 2,8 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 45
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 5 Groszy
- Year 1929
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (16)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 5 Groszy 1929 "Numismatic Congress". This bronze coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 394 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 24,500. Bidding took place November 12, 2017.
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
5314 $
Price in auction currency 21000 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
2111 $
Price in auction currency 8500 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 30, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 20, 2018
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date November 13, 2017
Condition SP63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 6, 2016
Condition SP58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition AU
Selling price
******
