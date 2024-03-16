Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 5 Groszy 1929 "Numismatic Congress" (Poland, II Republic)

Obverse Pattern 5 Groszy 1929 "Numismatic Congress" - Coin Value - Poland, II Republic Reverse Pattern 5 Groszy 1929 "Numismatic Congress" - Coin Value - Poland, II Republic

Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 2,8 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 45

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 5 Groszy
  • Year 1929
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (16)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 5 Groszy 1929 "Numismatic Congress". This bronze coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 394 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 24,500. Bidding took place November 12, 2017.

  • All companies
  • CNG (1)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Niemczyk (6)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
  • WCN (6)
Poland 5 Groszy 1929 "Numismatic Congress" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Poland 5 Groszy 1929 "Numismatic Congress" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
5314 $
Price in auction currency 21000 PLN
Poland 5 Groszy 1929 "Numismatic Congress" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2023
Poland 5 Groszy 1929 "Numismatic Congress" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
2111 $
Price in auction currency 8500 PLN
Poland 5 Groszy 1929 "Numismatic Congress" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Poland 5 Groszy 1929 "Numismatic Congress" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 5 Groszy 1929 "Numismatic Congress" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2022
Poland 5 Groszy 1929 "Numismatic Congress" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 5 Groszy 1929 "Numismatic Congress" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Poland 5 Groszy 1929 "Numismatic Congress" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 5 Groszy 1929 "Numismatic Congress" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 30, 2020
Poland 5 Groszy 1929 "Numismatic Congress" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 30, 2020
Seller Numimarket
Date November 30, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 5 Groszy 1929 "Numismatic Congress" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 20, 2018
Poland 5 Groszy 1929 "Numismatic Congress" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 20, 2018
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 20, 2018
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Poland 5 Groszy 1929 "Numismatic Congress" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - November 13, 2017
Poland 5 Groszy 1929 "Numismatic Congress" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - November 13, 2017
Seller Marciniak
Date November 13, 2017
Condition SP63 PCGS
Selling price
Poland 5 Groszy 1929 "Numismatic Congress" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - May 6, 2016
Poland 5 Groszy 1929 "Numismatic Congress" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - May 6, 2016
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 6, 2016
Condition SP58 PCGS
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 5, 2010
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 30, 2002
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date February 24, 2001
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 5 Groszy 1929 "Numismatic Congress" (Pattern) at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Poland 5 Groszy 1929 "Numismatic Congress" (Pattern) at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date October 28, 2000
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 6, 1999
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 1998
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Groszy 1929 "Numismatic Congress", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

