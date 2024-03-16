Pattern 5 Groszy 1929 "Numismatic Congress" (Poland, II Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 5 Groszy 1929 "Numismatic Congress". This bronze coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 394 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 24,500. Bidding took place November 12, 2017.

