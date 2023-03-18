Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 1 Zloty 1929. Nickel. With inscription PRÓBA (Poland, II Republic)

Variety: Nickel. With inscription PRÓBA

Obverse Pattern 1 Zloty 1929 Nickel With inscription PRÓBA - Coin Value - Poland, II Republic Reverse Pattern 1 Zloty 1929 Nickel With inscription PRÓBA - Coin Value - Poland, II Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 7 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 115

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 1 Zloty
  • Year 1929
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (23) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1 Zloty 1929 . Nickel. With inscription PRÓBA. This nickel coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 677 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 4,800. Bidding took place December 6, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
  • All companies
  • CNG (1)
  • GGN (1)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • Marciniak (2)
  • Niemczyk (6)
  • Palombo (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • WCN (10)
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
3733 $
Price in auction currency 15000 PLN
Poland 1 Zloty 1929 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty 1929 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1248 $
Price in auction currency 5500 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 16, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1929 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 15, 2019
Poland 1 Zloty 1929 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 15, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 15, 2019
Condition SP62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1929 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Poland 1 Zloty 1929 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition SP64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1929 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 26, 2018
Poland 1 Zloty 1929 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 26, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition SP63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1929 (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Poland 1 Zloty 1929 (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 21, 2018
Condition SP63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1929 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 9, 2018
Poland 1 Zloty 1929 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 9, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 9, 2018
Condition SP64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 25, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1929 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2017
Poland 1 Zloty 1929 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition SP64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1929 (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - September 2, 2017
Poland 1 Zloty 1929 (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - September 2, 2017
Seller Marciniak
Date September 2, 2017
Condition SP64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 26, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1929 (Pattern) at auction Hess Divo - November 17, 2015
Seller Hess Divo
Date November 17, 2015
Condition SP64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1929 (Pattern) at auction Palombo - December 6, 2013
Seller Palombo
Date December 6, 2013
Condition SP64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 14, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1929 (Pattern) at auction Stack's - April 25, 2008
Poland 1 Zloty 1929 (Pattern) at auction Stack's - April 25, 2008
Seller Stack's
Date April 25, 2008
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 30, 2002
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty 1929 (Pattern) at auction GGN - April 20, 2002
Poland 1 Zloty 1929 (Pattern) at auction GGN - April 20, 2002
Seller GGN
Date April 20, 2002
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1929 (Pattern) at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Poland 1 Zloty 1929 (Pattern) at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 12, 2000
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Zloty 1929 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of II Republic Coins of Poland in 1929 All Polish coins Polish nickel coins Polish coins 1 Zloty Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search