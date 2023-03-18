Pattern 1 Zloty 1929. Nickel. With inscription PRÓBA (Poland, II Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1 Zloty 1929 . Nickel. With inscription PRÓBA. This nickel coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 677 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 4,800. Bidding took place December 6, 2013.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (19) AU (1) XF (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) SP64 (6) SP63 (2) SP62 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (2) PCGS (9) Other filters Coins from collections (1)

Seller All companies

CNG (1)

GGN (1)

Hess Divo (1)

Marciniak (2)

Niemczyk (6)

Palombo (1)

Stack's (1)

WCN (10)