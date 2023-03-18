Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 1 Zloty 1929. Nickel. With inscription PRÓBA (Poland, II Republic)
Variety: Nickel. With inscription PRÓBA
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 7 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 115
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 1 Zloty
- Year 1929
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (23) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1 Zloty 1929 . Nickel. With inscription PRÓBA. This nickel coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 677 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 4,800. Bidding took place December 6, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
- All companies
- CNG (1)
- GGN (1)
- Hess Divo (1)
- Marciniak (2)
- Niemczyk (6)
- Palombo (1)
- Stack's (1)
- WCN (10)
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
3733 $
Price in auction currency 15000 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1248 $
Price in auction currency 5500 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 15, 2019
Condition SP62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition SP64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition SP63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 21, 2018
Condition SP63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 9, 2018
Condition SP64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition SP64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date September 2, 2017
Condition SP64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Hess Divo
Date November 17, 2015
Condition SP64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Palombo
Date December 6, 2013
Condition SP64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date April 25, 2008
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller GGN
Date April 20, 2002
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Zloty 1929 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search