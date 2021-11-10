Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 1 Zloty 1929. Nickel. Without inscription PRÓBA (Poland, II Republic)

Variety: Nickel. Without inscription PRÓBA

Obverse Pattern 1 Zloty 1929 Nickel Without inscription PRÓBA - Coin Value - Poland, II Republic Reverse Pattern 1 Zloty 1929 Nickel Without inscription PRÓBA - Coin Value - Poland, II Republic

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 7 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 1 Zloty
  • Year 1929
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1 Zloty 1929 . Nickel. Without inscription PRÓBA. This nickel coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 337 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 12,000. Bidding took place November 7, 2021.

Poland 1 Zloty 1929 (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Poland 1 Zloty 1929 (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition SP63 PCGS
Selling price
3029 $
Price in auction currency 12000 PLN
Poland 1 Zloty 1929 (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Poland 1 Zloty 1929 (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date May 29, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
2439 $
Price in auction currency 9400 PLN
Seller WCN
Date November 17, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty 1929 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2012
Poland 1 Zloty 1929 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2012
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date December 2, 2006
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 30, 2002
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date February 12, 2000
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
