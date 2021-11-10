Pattern 1 Zloty 1929. Nickel. Without inscription PRÓBA (Poland, II Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1 Zloty 1929 . Nickel. Without inscription PRÓBA. This nickel coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 337 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 12,000. Bidding took place November 7, 2021.

Сondition UNC (6) XF (1) Condition (slab) SP63 (1) Service PCGS (1)