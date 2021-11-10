Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 1 Zloty 1929. Nickel. Without inscription PRÓBA (Poland, II Republic)
Variety: Nickel. Without inscription PRÓBA
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 7 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 1 Zloty
- Year 1929
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1 Zloty 1929 . Nickel. Without inscription PRÓBA. This nickel coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 337 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 12,000. Bidding took place November 7, 2021.
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition SP63 PCGS
Selling price
3029 $
Price in auction currency 12000 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date May 29, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
2439 $
Price in auction currency 9400 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
