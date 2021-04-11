Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 1 Zloty 1929 "Diameter 25 mm". Nickel (Poland, II Republic)

Variety: Nickel

Obverse Pattern 1 Zloty 1929 "Diameter 25 mm" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, II Republic Reverse Pattern 1 Zloty 1929 "Diameter 25 mm" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, II Republic

Photo by: Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 6,96 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 1 Zloty
  • Year 1929
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1 Zloty 1929 "Diameter 25 mm". Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 596 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 3,400. Bidding took place April 10, 2021.

Poland 1 Zloty 1929 "Diameter 25 mm" (Pattern) at auction cgb.fr - November 14, 2022
Seller cgb.fr
Date November 14, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 6 EUR
Poland 1 Zloty 1929 "Diameter 25 mm" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 11, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 11, 2021
Condition SP53 PCGS
Selling price
890 $
Price in auction currency 3400 PLN
Seller WCN
Date June 9, 2001
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
