Pattern 1 Zloty 1929 "Diameter 25 mm". Nickel (Poland, II Republic)
Variety: Nickel
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 6,96 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 1 Zloty
- Year 1929
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1 Zloty 1929 "Diameter 25 mm". Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 596 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 3,400. Bidding took place April 10, 2021.
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 11, 2021
Condition SP53 PCGS
Selling price
890 $
Price in auction currency 3400 PLN
For the sale of 1 Zloty 1929 "Diameter 25 mm", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
