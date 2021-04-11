Pattern 1 Zloty 1929 "Diameter 25 mm". Nickel (Poland, II Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1 Zloty 1929 "Diameter 25 mm". Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 596 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 3,400. Bidding took place April 10, 2021.

