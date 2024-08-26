Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins catalog of Augustus II (1697-1733)

Total added coins: 29

Period of Augustus II
Coin catalog Augustus II 1697-1733
coin Gold
coin Silver
coin Copper
coin Pattern
Year of the coin

Prices of coins of Augustus II

Photo Description Metal Av. price UNC Av. price PROOF Sales
Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Augustus II
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1702 EPH "Crown"
 Silver $240 - 0 173Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Augustus II
Thaler 1702 EPH "Portrait"
 Silver $5,800 - 0 27Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Augustus II
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1706 LP "Lithuanian"
 Silver $1,000 - 0 61Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Augustus II
Pattern 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1698 "Crown"
 Silver $11,000 - 0 1Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Augustus II
Thaler 1702 "Order of the Dannebrog"
 Silver $2,400 - 0 64Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Augustus II
Ducat 1698 "Danzig". Large portrait
 Gold $14,000 - 0 5Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Augustus II
Ducat 1702 "Torun"
 Gold $19,000 - 0 14Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Augustus II
Ducat 1703 EPH "Crown"
 Gold $16,000 - 0 6Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Augustus II
Ducat 1702 "Torun". Silver
 Silver $5,400 - 0 7Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Augustus II
Ducat 1703 EPH "Crown". Silver
 Silver $5,000 - 0 4Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Augustus II
Ducat 1698 "Danzig". Small portrait
 Gold $15,000 - 0 7Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Augustus II
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1706 EPH "Crown"
 Silver $1,400 - 0 6Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Augustus II
Pattern Schilling (Szelag) 1720 W "Crown"
 Copper $3,600 - 0 3Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Augustus II
Pattern Ort (18 Groszy) 1702 EPH "Crown"
 Silver $52,000 - 0 2Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Augustus II
Schilling (Szelag) 1715 "Danzig"
 Copper $500 - 0 21Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Augustus II
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1706 IPH "Crown"
 Silver $2,900 - 0 1Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Augustus II
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1704 EPH "Crown"
 Silver - - 0 0Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Augustus II
Ducat 1702 EPH "Crown"
 Gold - - 0 2Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Augustus II
1/2 Ducat 1703 EPH "Crown"
 Gold - - 0 0Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Augustus II
2 Ducat 1698 "Danzig"
 Gold - - 0 0Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Augustus II
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1707 LP "Lithuanian"
 Silver - - 0 0Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Augustus II
2 Ducat 1699 "Danzig"
 Gold - - 0 0Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Augustus II
Ducat 1698 "Danzig". Portrait in frame
 Gold - - 0 0Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Augustus II
1/2 Ducat 1703 EPH "Crown". Silver
 Silver - - 0 0Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Augustus II
Pattern 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1706 LP "Lithuanian"
 Silver - - 0 0Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Augustus II
Thaler 1702 "Order of the Elephant"
 Silver - - 0 0Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Augustus II
Pattern Ort (18 Groszy) 1698 "Crown"
 Silver - - 0 0Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Augustus II
Pattern Ort (18 Groszy) 1704 EPH "Crown"
 Silver - - 0 0Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Augustus II
Schilling (Szelag) 1713 "Elbing"
 - - 0 1
