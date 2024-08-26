Coins catalog of Augustus II (1697-1733)

Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Silver $240 - 0 173
Poland, Augustus II
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1702 EPH "Crown"
Silver $5,800 - 0 27
Poland, Augustus II
Thaler 1702 EPH "Portrait"
Silver $1,000 - 0 61
Poland, Augustus II
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1706 LP "Lithuanian"
Silver $11,000 - 0 1
Poland, Augustus II
Pattern 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1698 "Crown"
Silver $2,400 - 0 64
Poland, Augustus II
Thaler 1702 "Order of the Dannebrog"
Gold $14,000 - 0 5
Poland, Augustus II
Ducat 1698 "Danzig". Large portrait
Gold $19,000 - 0 14
Poland, Augustus II
Ducat 1702 "Torun"
Gold $16,000 - 0 6
Poland, Augustus II
Ducat 1703 EPH "Crown"
Silver $5,400 - 0 7
Poland, Augustus II
Ducat 1702 "Torun". Silver
Silver $5,000 - 0 4
Poland, Augustus II
Ducat 1703 EPH "Crown". Silver
Gold $15,000 - 0 7
Poland, Augustus II
Ducat 1698 "Danzig". Small portrait
Silver $1,400 - 0 6
Poland, Augustus II
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1706 EPH "Crown"
Copper $3,600 - 0 3
Poland, Augustus II
Pattern Schilling (Szelag) 1720 W "Crown"
Silver $52,000 - 0 2
Poland, Augustus II
Pattern Ort (18 Groszy) 1702 EPH "Crown"
Copper $500 - 0 21
Poland, Augustus II
Schilling (Szelag) 1715 "Danzig"
Silver $2,900 - 0 1
Poland, Augustus II
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1706 IPH "Crown"
Silver - - 0 0
Poland, Augustus II
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1704 EPH "Crown"
Gold - - 0 2
Poland, Augustus II
Ducat 1702 EPH "Crown"
Gold - - 0 0
Poland, Augustus II
1/2 Ducat 1703 EPH "Crown"
Gold - - 0 0
Poland, Augustus II
2 Ducat 1698 "Danzig"
Silver - - 0 0
Poland, Augustus II
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1707 LP "Lithuanian"
Gold - - 0 0
Poland, Augustus II
2 Ducat 1699 "Danzig"
Gold - - 0 0
Poland, Augustus II
Ducat 1698 "Danzig". Portrait in frame
Silver - - 0 0
Poland, Augustus II
1/2 Ducat 1703 EPH "Crown". Silver
Silver - - 0 0
Poland, Augustus II
Pattern 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1706 LP "Lithuanian"
Silver - - 0 0
Poland, Augustus II
Thaler 1702 "Order of the Elephant"
Silver - - 0 0
Poland, Augustus II
Pattern Ort (18 Groszy) 1698 "Crown"
Silver - - 0 0
Poland, Augustus II
Pattern Ort (18 Groszy) 1704 EPH "Crown"
- - 0 1
Poland, Augustus II
Schilling (Szelag) 1713 "Elbing"
