Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1704 EPH "Crown" (Poland, Augustus II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,428)
- Weight 3,36 g
- Pure silver (0,0462 oz) 1,4381 g
- Diameter 26 mm
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Augustus II
- Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
- Year 1704
- Ruler Augustus II the Strong (King of Poland)
- Mint Leipzig
- Purpose Circulation
