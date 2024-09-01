Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 1704

Silver coins

Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1704 EPH Crown
Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1704 EPH Crown
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1704 EPH Crown
Average price
Sales
0 0

Pattern coins

Obverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1704 EPH Pattern Crown
Reverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1704 EPH Pattern Crown
Ort (18 Groszy) 1704 EPH Pattern Crown
Average price
Sales
0 0
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search