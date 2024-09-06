Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern Ort (18 Groszy) 1704 EPH "Crown" (Poland, Augustus II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,617)
- Weight 6,35 g
- Pure silver (0,126 oz) 3,9179 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Augustus II
- Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
- Year 1704
- Ruler Augustus II the Strong (King of Poland)
- Mint Leipzig
- Purpose Pattern
