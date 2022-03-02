Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1715 "Danzig" (Poland, Augustus II)

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1715 "Danzig" - Coin Value - Poland, Augustus II Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1715 "Danzig" - Coin Value - Poland, Augustus II

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 0,8 g
  • Diameter 16,5 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Augustus II
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1715
  • Ruler Augustus II the Strong (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1715 "Danzig". This copper coin from the times of Augustus II struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 483 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 3,600. Bidding took place November 10, 2012.

Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1715 "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1715 "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
540 $
Price in auction currency 2300 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1715 "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 22, 2021
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1715 "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 22, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 22, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
212 $
Price in auction currency 800 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1715 "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - February 28, 2021
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1715 "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - February 28, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1715 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - October 24, 2020
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1715 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - October 24, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 24, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1715 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1715 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1715 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1715 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1715 "Danzig" at auction Janas - October 13, 2018
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1715 "Danzig" at auction Janas - October 13, 2018
Seller Janas
Date October 13, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1715 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2017
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1715 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2017
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1715 "Danzig" at auction Höhn - May 3, 2014
Seller Höhn
Date May 3, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 23, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 10, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1715 "Danzig" at auction Künker - September 28, 2009
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 4, 2004
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1715 "Danzig" at auction Künker - June 26, 2002
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2002
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2002
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1715 "Danzig" at auction GGN - April 20, 2002
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1715 "Danzig" at auction GGN - April 20, 2002
Seller GGN
Date April 20, 2002
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date October 28, 2000
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 22, 1997
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1715 "Danzig" at auction GGN - October 18, 1997
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1715 "Danzig" at auction GGN - October 18, 1997
Seller GGN
Date October 18, 1997
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 23, 1996
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1715 "Danzig" at auction GGN - March 23, 1996
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1715 "Danzig" at auction GGN - March 23, 1996
Seller GGN
Date March 23, 1996
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1715 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

