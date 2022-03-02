Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Schilling (Szelag) 1715 "Danzig" (Poland, Augustus II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 0,8 g
- Diameter 16,5 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Augustus II
- Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
- Year 1715
- Ruler Augustus II the Strong (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1715 "Danzig". This copper coin from the times of Augustus II struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 483 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 3,600. Bidding took place November 10, 2012.
Сondition
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
540 $
Price in auction currency 2300 PLN
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 22, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
212 $
Price in auction currency 800 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 24, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller GGN
Date April 20, 2002
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller GGN
Date October 18, 1997
Condition No grade
Selling price
