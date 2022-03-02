Schilling (Szelag) 1715 "Danzig" (Poland, Augustus II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1715 "Danzig". This copper coin from the times of Augustus II struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 483 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 3,600. Bidding took place November 10, 2012.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (2) VF (14) F (1) No grade (3)