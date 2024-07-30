Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ducat 1698 "Danzig". Small portrait (Poland, Augustus II)
Variety: Small portrait
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,986)
- Weight 3,50 g
- Pure gold (0,111 oz) 3,451 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Augustus II
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1698
- Ruler Augustus II the Strong (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1698 "Danzig". Small portrait. This gold coin from the times of Augustus II struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 123 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 75,000. Bidding took place October 2, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
- All companies
- Leo Hamburger (1)
- Niemczyk (3)
- Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
- WCN (2)
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
14370 $
Price in auction currency 68000 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 13, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
15168 $
Price in auction currency 59500 PLN
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date September 21, 2019
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 2, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
