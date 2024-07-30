Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ducat 1698 "Danzig". Small portrait (Poland, Augustus II)

Variety: Small portrait

Obverse Ducat 1698 "Danzig" Small portrait - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Augustus II Reverse Ducat 1698 "Danzig" Small portrait - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Augustus II

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,986)
  • Weight 3,50 g
  • Pure gold (0,111 oz) 3,451 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Augustus II
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1698
  • Ruler Augustus II the Strong (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1698 "Danzig". Small portrait. This gold coin from the times of Augustus II struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 123 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 75,000. Bidding took place October 2, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Leo Hamburger (1)
  • Niemczyk (3)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
  • WCN (2)
Poland Ducat 1698 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2022
Poland Ducat 1698 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
14370 $
Price in auction currency 68000 PLN
Poland Ducat 1698 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - March 13, 2020
Poland Ducat 1698 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - March 13, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 13, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
15168 $
Price in auction currency 59500 PLN
Poland Ducat 1698 "Danzig" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - September 21, 2019
Poland Ducat 1698 "Danzig" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - September 21, 2019
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date September 21, 2019
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1698 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 2, 2015
Poland Ducat 1698 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 2, 2015
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 2, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 8, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 10, 2006
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1698 "Danzig" at auction Leo Hamburger - May 8, 1932
Poland Ducat 1698 "Danzig" at auction Leo Hamburger - May 8, 1932
Ex. Chomiński collection
Seller Leo Hamburger
Date May 8, 1932
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1698 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Augustus II Coins of Poland in 1698 All Polish coins Polish gold coins Polish coins Ducat Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search