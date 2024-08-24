Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 1698

Golden coins

Obverse 2 Ducat 1698 Danzig
Reverse 2 Ducat 1698 Danzig
2 Ducat 1698 Danzig
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Ducat 1698 Danzig
Reverse Ducat 1698 Danzig
Ducat 1698 Danzig Small portrait
Average price 15000 $
Sales
0 7
Obverse Ducat 1698 Danzig
Reverse Ducat 1698 Danzig
Ducat 1698 Danzig Large portrait
Average price 14000 $
Sales
0 5
Obverse Ducat 1698 Danzig
Reverse Ducat 1698 Danzig
Ducat 1698 Danzig Portrait in frame
Average price
Sales
0 0

Pattern coins

Obverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1698 Pattern Crown
Reverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1698 Pattern Crown
Ort (18 Groszy) 1698 Pattern Crown
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1698 Pattern Crown
Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1698 Pattern Crown
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1698 Pattern Crown
Average price 11000 $
Sales
0 1
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search