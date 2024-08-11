Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern Ort (18 Groszy) 1698 "Crown" (Poland, Augustus II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,617)
- Weight 7,67 g
- Pure silver (0,1521 oz) 4,7324 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Reeded
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Augustus II
- Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
- Year 1698
- Ruler Augustus II the Strong (King of Poland)
- Mint Leipzig
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (0)
Auction prices
Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ort (18 Groszy) 1698 "Crown", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search