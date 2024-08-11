Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern Ort (18 Groszy) 1698 "Crown" (Poland, Augustus II)

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,617)
  • Weight 7,67 g
  • Pure silver (0,1521 oz) 4,7324 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Reeded

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Augustus II
  • Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
  • Year 1698
  • Ruler Augustus II the Strong (King of Poland)
  • Mint Leipzig
  • Purpose Pattern
