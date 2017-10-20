Pattern 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1698 "Crown" (Poland, Augustus II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1698 "Crown". This silver coin from the times of Augustus II struck at the Leipzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 193 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 41,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2017.

Сondition AU (1) Condition (slab) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (1)