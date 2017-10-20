Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1698 "Crown" (Poland, Augustus II)

Obverse Pattern 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1698 "Crown" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus II Reverse Pattern 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1698 "Crown" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus II

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,428)
  • Weight 3,82 g
  • Pure silver (0,0526 oz) 1,635 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Augustus II
  • Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
  • Year 1698
  • Ruler Augustus II the Strong (King of Poland)
  • Mint Leipzig
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1698 "Crown". This silver coin from the times of Augustus II struck at the Leipzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 193 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 41,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2017.

Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1698 "Crown" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1698 "Crown", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

