Pattern 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1698 "Crown" (Poland, Augustus II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,428)
- Weight 3,82 g
- Pure silver (0,0526 oz) 1,635 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Augustus II
- Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
- Year 1698
- Ruler Augustus II the Strong (King of Poland)
- Mint Leipzig
- Purpose Pattern
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1698 "Crown". This silver coin from the times of Augustus II struck at the Leipzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 193 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 41,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2017.
