Ducat 1698 "Danzig". Large portrait (Poland, Augustus II)
Variety: Large portrait
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,986)
- Weight 3,5 g
- Pure gold (0,111 oz) 3,451 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Augustus II
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1698
- Ruler Augustus II the Strong (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1698 "Danzig". Large portrait. This gold coin from the times of Augustus II struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 115 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 77,000. Bidding took place May 14, 2011.
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
8640 $
Price in auction currency 31000 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 14, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
27620 $
Price in auction currency 77000 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 22, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
