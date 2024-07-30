Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ducat 1698 "Danzig". Large portrait (Poland, Augustus II)

Variety: Large portrait

Obverse Ducat 1698 "Danzig" Large portrait - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Augustus II Reverse Ducat 1698 "Danzig" Large portrait - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Augustus II

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,986)
  • Weight 3,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,111 oz) 3,451 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Augustus II
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1698
  • Ruler Augustus II the Strong (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1698 "Danzig". Large portrait. This gold coin from the times of Augustus II struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 115 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 77,000. Bidding took place May 14, 2011.

  • All companies
  • CNG (1)
  • GGN (1)
  • Niemczyk (3)
Poland Ducat 1698 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
8640 $
Price in auction currency 31000 PLN
Poland Ducat 1698 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - May 14, 2011
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 14, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
27620 $
Price in auction currency 77000 PLN
Poland Ducat 1698 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 22, 2010
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 22, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1698 "Danzig" at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1698 "Danzig" at auction GGN - October 24, 1998
Seller GGN
Date October 24, 1998
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1698 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

