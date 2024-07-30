Ducat 1698 "Danzig". Large portrait (Poland, Augustus II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1698 "Danzig". Large portrait. This gold coin from the times of Augustus II struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 115 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 77,000. Bidding took place May 14, 2011.

