Pattern Ort (18 Groszy) 1702 EPH "Crown" (Poland, Augustus II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,617)
- Weight 7,67 g
- Pure silver (0,1521 oz) 4,7324 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Reeded
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Augustus II
- Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
- Year 1702
- Ruler Augustus II the Strong (King of Poland)
- Mint Leipzig
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern Ort (18 Groszy) 1702 "Crown" with mark EPH. This silver coin from the times of Augustus II struck at the Leipzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 236 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 200,000. Bidding took place October 18, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Niemczyk (1)
- Stack's (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ort (18 Groszy) 1702 "Crown", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
