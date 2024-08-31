Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern Ort (18 Groszy) 1702 EPH "Crown" (Poland, Augustus II)

Obverse Pattern Ort (18 Groszy) 1702 EPH "Crown" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus II Reverse Pattern Ort (18 Groszy) 1702 EPH "Crown" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus II

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,617)
  • Weight 7,67 g
  • Pure silver (0,1521 oz) 4,7324 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Reeded

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Augustus II
  • Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
  • Year 1702
  • Ruler Augustus II the Strong (King of Poland)
  • Mint Leipzig
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern Ort (18 Groszy) 1702 "Crown" with mark EPH. This silver coin from the times of Augustus II struck at the Leipzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 236 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 200,000. Bidding took place October 18, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1702 EPH "Crown" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 18, 2013
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1702 EPH "Crown" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 18, 2013
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
65604 $
Price in auction currency 200000 PLN
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1702 EPH "Crown" (Pattern) at auction Stack's - August 8, 2012
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1702 EPH "Crown" (Pattern) at auction Stack's - August 8, 2012
Seller Stack's
Date August 8, 2012
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Ort (18 Groszy) 1702 "Crown", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

