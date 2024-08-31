Pattern Ort (18 Groszy) 1702 EPH "Crown" (Poland, Augustus II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern Ort (18 Groszy) 1702 "Crown" with mark EPH. This silver coin from the times of Augustus II struck at the Leipzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 236 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 200,000. Bidding took place October 18, 2013.

