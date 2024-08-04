Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 1702

Golden coins

Obverse Ducat 1702 Torun
Reverse Ducat 1702 Torun
Ducat 1702 Torun
Average price 19000 $
Sales
0 14
Obverse Ducat 1702 Torun
Reverse Ducat 1702 Torun
Ducat 1702 Torun Silver
Average price 5400 $
Sales
0 7
Obverse Ducat 1702 EPH Crown
Reverse Ducat 1702 EPH Crown
Ducat 1702 EPH Crown
Average price
Sales
0 2

Silver coins

Obverse Thaler 1702 EPH Portrait
Reverse Thaler 1702 EPH Portrait
Thaler 1702 EPH Portrait
Average price 5800 $
Sales
0 27
Obverse Thaler 1702 Order of the Dannebrog
Reverse Thaler 1702 Order of the Dannebrog
Thaler 1702 Order of the Dannebrog
Average price 2400 $
Sales
0 64
Obverse Thaler 1702 Order of the Elephant
Reverse Thaler 1702 Order of the Elephant
Thaler 1702 Order of the Elephant
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1702 EPH Crown
Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1702 EPH Crown
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1702 EPH Crown
Average price 240 $
Sales
0 173

Pattern coins

Obverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1702 EPH Pattern Crown
Reverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1702 EPH Pattern Crown
Ort (18 Groszy) 1702 EPH Pattern Crown
Average price 52000 $
Sales
0 2
