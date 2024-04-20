Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Thaler 1702 EPH "Portrait" (Poland, Augustus II)
Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,875)
- Weight 27,7 g
- Pure silver (0,7793 oz) 24,2375 g
- Diameter 43 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Augustus II
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1702
- Ruler Augustus II the Strong (King of Poland)
- Mint Leipzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1702 "Portrait" with mark EPH. This silver coin from the times of Augustus II struck at the Leipzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 186 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 65,000. Bidding took place May 15, 2021.
Seller Höhn
Date April 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
7680 $
Price in auction currency 7200 EUR
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
3721 $
Price in auction currency 15000 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 25, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date January 27, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1702 "Portrait", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
