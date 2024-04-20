Thaler 1702 EPH "Portrait" (Poland, Augustus II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1702 "Portrait" with mark EPH. This silver coin from the times of Augustus II struck at the Leipzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 186 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 65,000. Bidding took place May 15, 2021.

Сondition AU (1) XF (11) VF (15) Other filters Coins from collections (1)

Seller All companies

CNG (1)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Höhn (1)

Janas (1)

Künker (7)

Marciniak (2)

Niemczyk (4)

SINCONA (1)

Spink (1)

WCN (8)