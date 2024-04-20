Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Thaler 1702 EPH "Portrait" (Poland, Augustus II)

Obverse Thaler 1702 EPH "Portrait" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus II Reverse Thaler 1702 EPH "Portrait" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus II

Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,875)
  • Weight 27,7 g
  • Pure silver (0,7793 oz) 24,2375 g
  • Diameter 43 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Augustus II
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1702
  • Ruler Augustus II the Strong (King of Poland)
  • Mint Leipzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1702 "Portrait" with mark EPH. This silver coin from the times of Augustus II struck at the Leipzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 186 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 65,000. Bidding took place May 15, 2021.

Poland Thaler 1702 EPH "Portrait" at auction Höhn - April 20, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
7680 $
Price in auction currency 7200 EUR
Poland Thaler 1702 EPH "Portrait" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
3721 $
Price in auction currency 15000 PLN
Poland Thaler 1702 EPH "Portrait" at auction Künker - June 23, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Thaler 1702 EPH "Portrait" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Thaler 1702 EPH "Portrait" at auction Künker - June 20, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Thaler 1702 EPH "Portrait" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 17, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Thaler 1702 EPH "Portrait" at auction Janas - March 10, 2018
Seller Janas
Date March 10, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Thaler 1702 EPH "Portrait" at auction Künker - March 17, 2017
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Thaler 1702 EPH "Portrait" at auction Künker - February 2, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Thaler 1702 EPH "Portrait" at auction Künker - January 29, 2015
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Thaler 1702 EPH "Portrait" at auction Niemczyk - May 23, 2014
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 23, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Thaler 1702 EPH "Portrait" at auction Spink - December 1, 2013
Seller Spink
Date December 1, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Thaler 1702 EPH "Portrait" at auction Niemczyk - October 18, 2013
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date June 8, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Thaler 1702 EPH "Portrait" at auction SINCONA - October 25, 2011
Seller SINCONA
Date October 25, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Thaler 1702 EPH "Portrait" at auction Künker - June 21, 2011
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date February 26, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Thaler 1702 EPH "Portrait" at auction Künker - January 27, 2011
Seller Künker
Date January 27, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Thaler 1702 EPH "Portrait" at auction Niemczyk - October 22, 2010
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 22, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1702 "Portrait", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

