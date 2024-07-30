Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ducat 1702 "Torun" (Poland, Augustus II)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,986)
- Weight 3,50 g
- Pure gold (0,111 oz) 3,451 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Augustus II
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1702
- Ruler Augustus II the Strong (King of Poland)
- Mint Torun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1702 "Torun". This gold coin from the times of Augustus II struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 116 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 145,000. Bidding took place May 14, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
- All companies
- CNG (1)
- Heritage (2)
- Leo Hamburger (1)
- Marciniak (4)
- Niemczyk (3)
- Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- WCN (1)
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
14026 $
Price in auction currency 70000 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
14427 $
Price in auction currency 72000 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date September 21, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2016
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 25, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ducat 1702 "Torun", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search