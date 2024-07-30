Ducat 1702 "Torun" (Poland, Augustus II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1702 "Torun". This gold coin from the times of Augustus II struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 116 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 145,000. Bidding took place May 14, 2011.

