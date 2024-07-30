Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ducat 1702 "Torun" (Poland, Augustus II)

Obverse Ducat 1702 "Torun" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Augustus II Reverse Ducat 1702 "Torun" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Augustus II

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,986)
  • Weight 3,50 g
  • Pure gold (0,111 oz) 3,451 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Augustus II
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1702
  • Ruler Augustus II the Strong (King of Poland)
  • Mint Torun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1702 "Torun". This gold coin from the times of Augustus II struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 116 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 145,000. Bidding took place May 14, 2011.

Poland Ducat 1702 "Torun" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
14026 $
Price in auction currency 70000 PLN
Poland Ducat 1702 "Torun" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
14427 $
Price in auction currency 72000 PLN
Poland Ducat 1702 "Torun" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1702 "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - October 25, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1702 "Torun" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - September 21, 2019
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date September 21, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1702 "Torun" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1702 "Torun" at auction Heritage - January 4, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2016
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1702 "Torun" at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1702 "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2012
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1702 "Torun" at auction SINCONA - October 25, 2011
Seller SINCONA
Date October 25, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1702 "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - May 14, 2011
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 14, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1702 "Torun" at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 3, 2000
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1702 "Torun" at auction Leo Hamburger - May 8, 1932
Ex. Chomiński collection
Seller Leo Hamburger
Date May 8, 1932
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1702 "Torun", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

