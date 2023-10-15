Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ducat 1702 "Torun". Silver (Poland, Augustus II)
Variety: Silver
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 4,24 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Augustus II
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1702
- Ruler Augustus II the Strong (King of Poland)
- Mint Torun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1702 "Torun". Silver. This silver coin from the times of Augustus II struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 693 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 42,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2023.
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
9737 $
Price in auction currency 42000 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
8128 $
Price in auction currency 32000 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 2, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 2, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition AU
Selling price
