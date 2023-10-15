Ducat 1702 "Torun". Silver (Poland, Augustus II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1702 "Torun". Silver. This silver coin from the times of Augustus II struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 693 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 42,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2023.

