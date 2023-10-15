Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ducat 1702 "Torun". Silver (Poland, Augustus II)

Variety: Silver

Obverse Ducat 1702 "Torun" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus II Reverse Ducat 1702 "Torun" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus II

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 4,24 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Augustus II
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1702
  • Ruler Augustus II the Strong (King of Poland)
  • Mint Torun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1702 "Torun". Silver. This silver coin from the times of Augustus II struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 693 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 42,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2023.

Сondition
Other filters
  • All companies
  • CNG (1)
  • GGN (1)
  • Janas (1)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
Poland Ducat 1702 "Torun" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
9737 $
Price in auction currency 42000 PLN
Poland Ducat 1702 "Torun" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
8128 $
Price in auction currency 32000 PLN
Poland Ducat 1702 "Torun" at auction Janas - March 10, 2018
Seller Janas
Date March 10, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1702 "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - October 2, 2015
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 2, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1702 "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - October 2, 2015
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 2, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1702 "Torun" at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1702 "Torun" at auction GGN - August 3, 1991
Seller GGN
Date August 3, 1991
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1702 "Torun", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

