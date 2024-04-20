Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Thaler 1702 "Order of the Dannebrog" (Poland, Augustus II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,875)
- Weight 27,7 g
- Pure silver (0,7793 oz) 24,2375 g
- Diameter 43 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Augustus II
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1702
- Ruler Augustus II the Strong (King of Poland)
- Mint Leipzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (64)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1702 "Order of the Dannebrog". This silver coin from the times of Augustus II struck at the Leipzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 281 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 6,000. Bidding took place June 20, 2022.
Seller Höhn
Date April 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1728 $
Price in auction currency 1620 EUR
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
173 $
Price in auction currency 700 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Schulman
Date December 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date December 5, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 24, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numis Poland
Date May 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 28, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
