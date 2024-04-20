Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Thaler 1702 "Order of the Dannebrog" (Poland, Augustus II)

Obverse Thaler 1702 "Order of the Dannebrog" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus II Reverse Thaler 1702 "Order of the Dannebrog" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus II

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,875)
  • Weight 27,7 g
  • Pure silver (0,7793 oz) 24,2375 g
  • Diameter 43 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Augustus II
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1702
  • Ruler Augustus II the Strong (King of Poland)
  • Mint Leipzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (64)

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1702 "Order of the Dannebrog". This silver coin from the times of Augustus II struck at the Leipzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 281 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 6,000. Bidding took place June 20, 2022.

Poland Thaler 1702 "Order of the Dannebrog" at auction Höhn - April 20, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1728 $
Price in auction currency 1620 EUR
Poland Thaler 1702 "Order of the Dannebrog" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
173 $
Price in auction currency 700 PLN
Poland Thaler 1702 "Order of the Dannebrog" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Thaler 1702 "Order of the Dannebrog" at auction Künker - June 23, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Thaler 1702 "Order of the Dannebrog" at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Thaler 1702 "Order of the Dannebrog" at auction Künker - March 24, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Thaler 1702 "Order of the Dannebrog" at auction Schulman - December 15, 2022
Seller Schulman
Date December 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Thaler 1702 "Order of the Dannebrog" at auction Künker - June 20, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Thaler 1702 "Order of the Dannebrog" at auction Aurea - June 12, 2022
Seller Aurea
Date June 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1702 "Order of the Dannebrog" at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Thaler 1702 "Order of the Dannebrog" at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Thaler 1702 "Order of the Dannebrog" at auction Aurea - October 6, 2021
Seller Aurea
Date October 6, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1702 "Order of the Dannebrog" at auction Niemczyk - September 24, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland Thaler 1702 "Order of the Dannebrog" at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Poland Thaler 1702 "Order of the Dannebrog" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - December 5, 2020
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date December 5, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Thaler 1702 "Order of the Dannebrog" at auction WDA - MiM - October 24, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 24, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Thaler 1702 "Order of the Dannebrog" at auction Künker - September 29, 2020
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Thaler 1702 "Order of the Dannebrog" at auction Numis Poland - May 23, 2020
Seller Numis Poland
Date May 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Thaler 1702 "Order of the Dannebrog" at auction WDA - MiM - March 28, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 28, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Thaler 1702 "Order of the Dannebrog" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1702 "Order of the Dannebrog", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

