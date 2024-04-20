Thaler 1702 "Order of the Dannebrog" (Poland, Augustus II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1702 "Order of the Dannebrog". This silver coin from the times of Augustus II struck at the Leipzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 281 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 6,000. Bidding took place June 20, 2022.

