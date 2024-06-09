Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

6 Groszy (Szostak) 1702 EPH "Crown" (Poland, Augustus II)

Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1702 EPH "Crown" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus II Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1702 EPH "Crown" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus II

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,428)
  • Weight 3,36 g
  • Pure silver (0,0462 oz) 1,4381 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Augustus II
  • Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
  • Year 1702
  • Ruler Augustus II the Strong (King of Poland)
  • Mint Leipzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (173)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1702 "Crown" with mark EPH. This silver coin from the times of Augustus II struck at the Leipzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 441 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 4,900. Bidding took place February 13, 2021.

Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
201 $
Price in auction currency 800 PLN
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1702 EPH "Crown" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
168 $
Price in auction currency 155 EUR
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1702 EPH "Crown" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1702 EPH "Crown" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1702 EPH "Crown" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1702 EPH "Crown" at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1702 EPH "Crown" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1702 EPH "Crown" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1702 EPH "Crown" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1702 EPH "Crown" at auction Höhn - April 20, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1702 EPH "Crown" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1702 EPH "Crown" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Seller Numedux
Date April 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1702 EPH "Crown" at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1702 EPH "Crown" at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1702 EPH "Crown" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1702 EPH "Crown" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1702 EPH "Crown" at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1702 EPH "Crown" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1702 EPH "Crown" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1702 EPH "Crown" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1702 EPH "Crown" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1702 EPH "Crown" at auction Monety i Medale - December 6, 2023
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1702 EPH "Crown" at auction Monety i Medale - December 6, 2023
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1702 EPH "Crown" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - December 1, 2023
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1702 EPH "Crown" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - December 1, 2023
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date December 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1702 EPH "Crown" at auction Katz - November 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1702 EPH "Crown" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1702 EPH "Crown" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1702 EPH "Crown" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1702 EPH "Crown" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1702 EPH "Crown" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1702 EPH "Crown" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

