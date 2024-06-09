Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1702 EPH "Crown" (Poland, Augustus II)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,428)
- Weight 3,36 g
- Pure silver (0,0462 oz) 1,4381 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Augustus II
- Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
- Year 1702
- Ruler Augustus II the Strong (King of Poland)
- Mint Leipzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (173)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1702 "Crown" with mark EPH. This silver coin from the times of Augustus II struck at the Leipzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 441 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 4,900. Bidding took place February 13, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Where to sell?
For the sale of 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1702 "Crown", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
