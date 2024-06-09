6 Groszy (Szostak) 1702 EPH "Crown" (Poland, Augustus II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1702 "Crown" with mark EPH. This silver coin from the times of Augustus II struck at the Leipzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 441 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 4,900. Bidding took place February 13, 2021.

