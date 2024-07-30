Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ducat 1702 EPH "Crown" (Poland, Augustus II)
Photo by: Leo Hamburger, Frankfurt a.M.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,986)
- Weight 3,50 g
- Pure gold (0,111 oz) 3,451 g
- Diameter 23 mm
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Augustus II
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1702
- Ruler Augustus II the Strong (King of Poland)
- Mint Leipzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1702 "Crown" with mark EPH. This gold coin from the times of Augustus II struck at the Leipzig Mint
Сondition
Other filters
- All companies
- Felix Schiessinger (1)
- Leo Hamburger (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ducat 1702 "Crown", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search