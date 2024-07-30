Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ducat 1702 EPH "Crown" (Poland, Augustus II)

Obverse Ducat 1702 EPH "Crown" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Augustus II Reverse Ducat 1702 EPH "Crown" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Augustus II

Photo by: Leo Hamburger, Frankfurt a.M.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,986)
  • Weight 3,50 g
  • Pure gold (0,111 oz) 3,451 g
  • Diameter 23 mm

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Augustus II
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1702
  • Ruler Augustus II the Strong (King of Poland)
  • Mint Leipzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1702 "Crown" with mark EPH. This gold coin from the times of Augustus II struck at the Leipzig Mint

Сondition
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Felix Schiessinger (1)
  • Leo Hamburger (1)
Poland Ducat 1702 EPH "Crown" at auction Leo Hamburger - May 8, 1932
Poland Ducat 1702 EPH "Crown" at auction Leo Hamburger - May 8, 1932
Ex. Chomiński collection
Seller Leo Hamburger
Date May 8, 1932
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1702 EPH "Crown" at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Poland Ducat 1702 EPH "Crown" at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition XF
Selling price

