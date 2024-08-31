Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Thaler 1702 "Order of the Elephant" (Poland, Augustus II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,875)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure silver (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
- Diameter 42 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Augustus II
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1702
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Leipzig
- Purpose Circulation
