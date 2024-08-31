Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Thaler 1702 "Order of the Elephant" (Poland, Augustus II)

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,875)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure silver (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
  • Diameter 42 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Augustus II
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1702
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Leipzig
  • Purpose Circulation
