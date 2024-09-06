Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Golden coins 2 Ducat of Augustus II - Poland

type-coin
type-coin

2 Ducat 1698-1699

Danzig
Year Mark Description Kopicki Sales Sales
1698 R7, R8 0 01699 R8 0 0
