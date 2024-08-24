Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 1720

Pattern coins

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1720 W Pattern Crown
Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1720 W Pattern Crown
Schilling (Szelag) 1720 W Pattern Crown
Average price 3600 $
0 3
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
