Pattern Schilling (Szelag) 1720 W "Crown" (Poland, Augustus II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern Schilling (Szelag) 1720 "Crown" with mark W. This copper coin from the times of Augustus II struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 194 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 22,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2017.

Сondition XF (1) VF (2)