Pattern Schilling (Szelag) 1720 W "Crown" (Poland, Augustus II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,41 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Augustus II
- Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
- Year 1720
- Ruler Augustus II the Strong (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern Schilling (Szelag) 1720 "Crown" with mark W. This copper coin from the times of Augustus II struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 194 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 22,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2017.
Сondition
- Künker (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- WDA - MiM (1)
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 1, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
993 $
Price in auction currency 3800 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
6132 $
Price in auction currency 22000 PLN
Where to sell?
For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1720 "Crown", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
