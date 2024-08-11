Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1713 "Elbing" (Poland, Augustus II)

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1713 "Elbing" - Coin Value - Poland, Augustus II Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1713 "Elbing" - Coin Value - Poland, Augustus II

Photo by: Adolph Hess Nachfolger

Specification

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Augustus II
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1713
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1713 "Elbing". This undefined coin from the times of Augustus II

Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1713 "Elbing" at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 29, 1908
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1713 "Elbing" at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 29, 1908
Ex. Kubicki collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 29, 1908
Condition VG
Selling price

