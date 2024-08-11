Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Schilling (Szelag) 1713 "Elbing" (Poland, Augustus II)
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1713 "Elbing". This undefined coin from the times of Augustus II
Сondition
Other filters
- All companies
- Adolph Hess Nachfolger (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1713 "Elbing", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search