Ducat 1703 EPH "Crown". Silver (Poland, Augustus II)
Variety: Silver
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 3,50 g
- Diameter 23 mm
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Augustus II
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1703
- Ruler Augustus II the Strong (King of Poland)
- Mint Leipzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1703 "Crown" with mark EPH. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Augustus II struck at the Leipzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 227 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 40,000. Bidding took place March 9, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Künker (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- WAG (1)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
10119 $
Price in auction currency 40000 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
3477 $
Price in auction currency 13500 PLN
