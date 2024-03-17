Ducat 1703 EPH "Crown". Silver (Poland, Augustus II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1703 "Crown" with mark EPH. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Augustus II struck at the Leipzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 227 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 40,000. Bidding took place March 9, 2024.

Сondition UNC (2) XF (1) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) Service NGC (1)