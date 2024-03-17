Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ducat 1703 EPH "Crown". Silver (Poland, Augustus II)

Variety: Silver

Obverse Ducat 1703 EPH "Crown" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus II Reverse Ducat 1703 EPH "Crown" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus II

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 3,50 g
  • Diameter 23 mm

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Augustus II
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1703
  • Ruler Augustus II the Strong (King of Poland)
  • Mint Leipzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1703 "Crown" with mark EPH. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Augustus II struck at the Leipzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 227 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 40,000. Bidding took place March 9, 2024.

Poland Ducat 1703 EPH "Crown" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland Ducat 1703 EPH "Crown" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
10119 $
Price in auction currency 40000 PLN
Poland Ducat 1703 EPH "Crown" at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2021
Poland Ducat 1703 EPH "Crown" at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
3477 $
Price in auction currency 13500 PLN
Poland Ducat 1703 EPH "Crown" at auction WAG - April 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date April 7, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1703 EPH "Crown" at auction Künker - January 29, 2015
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2015
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
