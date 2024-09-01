Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 1703

Golden coins

Obverse Ducat 1703 EPH Crown
Reverse Ducat 1703 EPH Crown
Ducat 1703 EPH Crown
Average price 16000 $
Sales
0 6
Obverse Ducat 1703 EPH Crown
Reverse Ducat 1703 EPH Crown
Ducat 1703 EPH Crown Silver
Average price 5000 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse 1/2 Ducat 1703 EPH Crown
Reverse 1/2 Ducat 1703 EPH Crown
1/2 Ducat 1703 EPH Crown
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 1/2 Ducat 1703 EPH Crown
Reverse 1/2 Ducat 1703 EPH Crown
1/2 Ducat 1703 EPH Crown Silver
Average price
Sales
0 0
