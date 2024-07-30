Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1/2 Ducat 1703 EPH "Crown" (Poland, Augustus II)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,986)
- Weight 1,75 g
- Pure gold (0,0555 oz) 1,7255 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Augustus II
- Denomination 1/2 Ducat
- Year 1703
- Ruler Augustus II the Strong (King of Poland)
- Mint Leipzig
- Purpose Circulation
