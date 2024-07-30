Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1/2 Ducat 1703 EPH "Crown" (Poland, Augustus II)

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,986)
  • Weight 1,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,0555 oz) 1,7255 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Augustus II
  • Denomination 1/2 Ducat
  • Year 1703
  • Ruler Augustus II the Strong (King of Poland)
  • Mint Leipzig
  • Purpose Circulation
For the sale of 1/2 Ducat 1703 "Crown", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

