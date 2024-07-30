Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ducat 1703 EPH "Crown" (Poland, Augustus II)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,986)
- Weight 3,50 g
- Pure gold (0,111 oz) 3,451 g
- Diameter 23 mm
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Augustus II
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1703
- Ruler Augustus II the Strong (King of Poland)
- Mint Leipzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1703 "Crown" with mark EPH. This gold coin from the times of Augustus II struck at the Leipzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 151 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 68,000. Bidding took place October 25, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
- All companies
- CNG (1)
- Felix Schiessinger (1)
- Künker (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Otto Helbing (1)
- Spink (1)
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
17651 $
Price in auction currency 68000 PLN
Seller Spink
Date March 21, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
14418 $
Price in auction currency 10000 GBP
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price
—
