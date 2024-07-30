Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ducat 1703 EPH "Crown" (Poland, Augustus II)

Obverse Ducat 1703 EPH "Crown" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Augustus II Reverse Ducat 1703 EPH "Crown" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Augustus II

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,986)
  • Weight 3,50 g
  • Pure gold (0,111 oz) 3,451 g
  • Diameter 23 mm

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Augustus II
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1703
  • Ruler Augustus II the Strong (King of Poland)
  • Mint Leipzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1703 "Crown" with mark EPH. This gold coin from the times of Augustus II struck at the Leipzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 151 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 68,000. Bidding took place October 25, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
  • All companies
  • CNG (1)
  • Felix Schiessinger (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Otto Helbing (1)
  • Spink (1)
Poland Ducat 1703 EPH "Crown" at auction Niemczyk - October 25, 2019
Poland Ducat 1703 EPH "Crown" at auction Niemczyk - October 25, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
17651 $
Price in auction currency 68000 PLN
Poland Ducat 1703 EPH "Crown" at auction Spink - March 21, 2016
Seller Spink
Date March 21, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
14418 $
Price in auction currency 10000 GBP
Poland Ducat 1703 EPH "Crown" at auction Künker - January 31, 2007
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1703 EPH "Crown" at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Poland Ducat 1703 EPH "Crown" at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1703 EPH "Crown" at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Poland Ducat 1703 EPH "Crown" at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1703 EPH "Crown" at auction Otto Helbing - April 24, 1904
Poland Ducat 1703 EPH "Crown" at auction Otto Helbing - April 24, 1904
Ex. Chelminski collection
Seller Otto Helbing
Date April 24, 1904
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1703 "Crown", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Augustus II Coins of Poland in 1703 All Polish coins Polish gold coins Polish coins Ducat Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search