Ducat 1703 EPH "Crown" (Poland, Augustus II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1703 "Crown" with mark EPH. This gold coin from the times of Augustus II struck at the Leipzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 151 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 68,000. Bidding took place October 25, 2019.

