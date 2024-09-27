Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 1706

Silver coins

Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1706 EPH Crown
Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1706 EPH Crown
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1706 EPH Crown
Average price 1400 $
Sales
0 6
Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1706 IPH Crown
Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1706 IPH Crown
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1706 IPH Crown
Average price 2900 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1706 LP Lithuanian
Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1706 LP Lithuanian
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1706 LP Lithuanian
Average price 1000 $
Sales
0 61

Pattern coins

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1706 LP Pattern Lithuanian
Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1706 LP Pattern Lithuanian
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1706 LP Pattern Lithuanian
Average price
Sales
0 0
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search