Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1706 EPH "Crown" (Poland, Augustus II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,428)
- Weight 3,36 g
- Pure silver (0,0462 oz) 1,4381 g
- Diameter 26 mm
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Augustus II
- Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
- Year 1706
- Ruler Augustus II the Strong (King of Poland)
- Mint Leipzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1706 "Crown" with mark EPH. This silver coin from the times of Augustus II struck at the Leipzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 235 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 16,500. Bidding took place May 14, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Marciniak (3)
- Niemczyk (1)
- WDA - MiM (2)
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
4181 $
Price in auction currency 16500 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
842 $
Price in auction currency 3300 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1706 "Crown", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search