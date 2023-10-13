Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

6 Groszy (Szostak) 1706 EPH "Crown" (Poland, Augustus II)

Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1706 EPH "Crown" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus II Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1706 EPH "Crown" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus II

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,428)
  • Weight 3,36 g
  • Pure silver (0,0462 oz) 1,4381 g
  • Diameter 26 mm

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Augustus II
  • Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
  • Year 1706
  • Ruler Augustus II the Strong (King of Poland)
  • Mint Leipzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1706 "Crown" with mark EPH. This silver coin from the times of Augustus II struck at the Leipzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 235 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 16,500. Bidding took place May 14, 2024.

Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1706 EPH "Crown" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1706 EPH "Crown" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
4181 $
Price in auction currency 16500 PLN
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1706 EPH "Crown" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1706 EPH "Crown" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
842 $
Price in auction currency 3300 PLN
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1706 EPH "Crown" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1706 EPH "Crown" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1706 EPH "Crown" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1706 EPH "Crown" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1706 EPH "Crown" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1706 EPH "Crown" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1706 EPH "Crown" at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2017
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1706 EPH "Crown" at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1706 "Crown", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

