6 Groszy (Szostak) 1706 EPH "Crown" (Poland, Augustus II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1706 "Crown" with mark EPH. This silver coin from the times of Augustus II struck at the Leipzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 235 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 16,500. Bidding took place May 14, 2024.

Сondition XF (1) VF (5) Condition (slab) XF40 (1) Service NGC (1)