Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1706 LP "Lithuanian" (Poland, Augustus II)

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,8 g
  • Diameter 21 mm

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Augustus II
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1706
  • Ruler Augustus II the Strong (King of Poland)
  • Mint Grodno
  • Purpose Pattern
