Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1706 LP "Lithuanian" (Poland, Augustus II)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,8 g
- Diameter 21 mm
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Augustus II
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year 1706
- Ruler Augustus II the Strong (King of Poland)
- Mint Grodno
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (0)
Auction prices
Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1706 "Lithuanian", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search