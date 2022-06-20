Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

6 Groszy (Szostak) 1706 IPH "Crown" (Poland, Augustus II)

Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1706 IPH "Crown" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus II Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1706 IPH "Crown" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,428)
  • Weight 3,36 g
  • Pure silver (0,0462 oz) 1,4381 g
  • Diameter 26 mm

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Augustus II
  • Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
  • Year 1706
  • Ruler Augustus II the Strong (King of Poland)
  • Mint Leipzig
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1706 "Crown" with mark IPH. This silver coin from the times of Augustus II struck at the Leipzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 282 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,800. Bidding took place June 20, 2022.

Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1706 IPH "Crown" at auction Künker - June 20, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1706 "Crown", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

