6 Groszy (Szostak) 1706 IPH "Crown" (Poland, Augustus II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1706 "Crown" with mark IPH. This silver coin from the times of Augustus II struck at the Leipzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 282 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,800. Bidding took place June 20, 2022.

Сondition XF (1)