6 Groszy (Szostak) 1706 IPH "Crown" (Poland, Augustus II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,428)
- Weight 3,36 g
- Pure silver (0,0462 oz) 1,4381 g
- Diameter 26 mm
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Augustus II
- Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
- Year 1706
- Ruler Augustus II the Strong (King of Poland)
- Mint Leipzig
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1706 "Crown" with mark IPH. This silver coin from the times of Augustus II struck at the Leipzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 282 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,800. Bidding took place June 20, 2022.
