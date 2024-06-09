6 Groszy (Szostak) 1706 LP "Lithuanian" (Poland, Augustus II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1706 "Lithuanian" with mark LP. This silver coin from the times of Augustus II struck at the Moscow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 895 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 3,200. Bidding took place May 12, 2023.

Сondition UNC (7) AU (7) XF (15) VF (22) No grade (10) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) AU58 (4) AU55 (1) AU53 (1) DETAILS (2) Service NGC (7) PCGS (2) Other filters Coins from collections (1)

