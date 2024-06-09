Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1706 LP "Lithuanian" (Poland, Augustus II)

Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1706 LP "Lithuanian" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus II Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1706 LP "Lithuanian" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus II

Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,250)
  • Weight 2,8 g
  • Pure silver (0,0225 oz) 0,7 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Augustus II
  • Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
  • Year 1706
  • Ruler Augustus II the Strong (King of Poland)
  • Mint Moscow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1706 "Lithuanian" with mark LP. This silver coin from the times of Augustus II struck at the Moscow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 895 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 3,200. Bidding took place May 12, 2023.

Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1706 LP "Lithuanian" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
335 $
Price in auction currency 310 EUR
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
393 $
Price in auction currency 1550 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1706 LP "Lithuanian" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1706 LP "Lithuanian" at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1706 LP "Lithuanian" at auction WDA - MiM - November 30, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 30, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1706 LP "Lithuanian" at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1706 LP "Lithuanian" at auction WDA - MiM - June 21, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1706 LP "Lithuanian" at auction Numisbalt - May 13, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1706 LP "Lithuanian" at auction Numisbalt - May 13, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1706 LP "Lithuanian" at auction Numisbalt - April 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1706 LP "Lithuanian" at auction Niemczyk - March 17, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1706 LP "Lithuanian" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 26, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1706 LP "Lithuanian" at auction Numedux - September 24, 2022
Seller Numedux
Date September 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1706 LP "Lithuanian" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1706 LP "Lithuanian" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1706 LP "Lithuanian" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1706 LP "Lithuanian" at auction WDA - MiM - May 28, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1706 LP "Lithuanian" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 10, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 10, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1706 LP "Lithuanian" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 6, 2022
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1706 LP "Lithuanian" at auction Numisbalt - February 13, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1706 "Lithuanian", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

