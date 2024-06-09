Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1706 LP "Lithuanian" (Poland, Augustus II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,250)
- Weight 2,8 g
- Pure silver (0,0225 oz) 0,7 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Augustus II
- Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
- Year 1706
- Ruler Augustus II the Strong (King of Poland)
- Mint Moscow
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1706 "Lithuanian" with mark LP. This silver coin from the times of Augustus II struck at the Moscow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 895 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 3,200. Bidding took place May 12, 2023.
