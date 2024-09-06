Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Coins catalog of Kingdom of Poland (1917-1918)
Total added coins: 11
Coin catalog Kingdom of Poland 1917-1918
Prices of coins of Kingdom of Poland
Photo Description Metal Av. price UNC Av. price PROOF Sales
Iron $80 $1,800 0 139
Poland, Kingdom of Poland
1 Pfennig 1918 FF
Iron $80 $1,200 0 70
Poland, Kingdom of Poland
20 Pfennig 1917 FF
Iron $65 $1,800 0 114
Poland, Kingdom of Poland
10 Pfennig 1917 FF. Inscription further from edge
Iron $1,600 - 0 25
Poland, Kingdom of Poland
1 Pfennig 1917 FF
Iron $120 $1,100 0 73
Poland, Kingdom of Poland
5 Pfennig 1918 FF
Iron $80 $1,100 0 51
Poland, Kingdom of Poland
20 Pfennig 1918 FF
Iron $95 - 0 92
Poland, Kingdom of Poland
10 Pfennig 1917 FF. Inscription closer to edge
Iron $90 - 0 50
Poland, Kingdom of Poland
5 Pfennig 1917 FF
Iron $100 $780 0 30
Poland, Kingdom of Poland
10 Pfennig 1918 FF
Iron $2,300 - 0 2
Poland, Kingdom of Poland
5 Pfennig 1917 "German eagle". Hybrid
Zinc $1,500 - 0 1
Poland, Kingdom of Poland
10 Pfennig 1917 "German eagle". Hybrid
