Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins catalog of Kingdom of Poland (1917-1918)

Total added coins: 11

Period of Kingdom of Poland
Coin catalog Kingdom of Poland 1917-1918
coin Сirculation
Year of the coin

Prices of coins of Kingdom of Poland

Photo Description Metal Av. price UNC Av. price PROOF Sales
Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Kingdom of Poland
1 Pfennig 1918 FF
 Iron $80 $1,800 0 139Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Kingdom of Poland
20 Pfennig 1917 FF
 Iron $80 $1,200 0 70Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Kingdom of Poland
10 Pfennig 1917 FF. Inscription further from edge
 Iron $65 $1,800 0 114Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Kingdom of Poland
1 Pfennig 1917 FF
 Iron $1,600 - 0 25Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Kingdom of Poland
5 Pfennig 1918 FF
 Iron $120 $1,100 0 73Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Kingdom of Poland
20 Pfennig 1918 FF
 Iron $80 $1,100 0 51Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Kingdom of Poland
10 Pfennig 1917 FF. Inscription closer to edge
 Iron $95 - 0 92Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Kingdom of Poland
5 Pfennig 1917 FF
 Iron $90 - 0 50Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Kingdom of Poland
10 Pfennig 1918 FF
 Iron $100 $780 0 30Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Kingdom of Poland
5 Pfennig 1917 "German eagle". Hybrid
 Iron $2,300 - 0 2Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Kingdom of Poland
10 Pfennig 1917 "German eagle". Hybrid
 Zinc $1,500 - 0 1
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland All Polish coins Polish gold coins Polish silver coins Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search