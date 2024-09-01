Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins catalog of German Occupation (1939-1943)

Total added coins: 20

Period of German Occupation
Coin catalog German Occupation 1939-1943
coin Сirculation
coin Lodz Ghetto
coin Pattern
Year of the coin

Prices of coins of German Occupation

Photo Description Metal Av. price UNC Av. price PROOF Sales
Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, German Occupation
50 Groszy 1938. Iron
 Iron $580 - 0 43Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, German Occupation
10 Mark 1943 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto". Aluminum
 Aluminum $120 - 2 609Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, German Occupation
20 Mark 1943 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto"
 Aluminum $910 - 0 187Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, German Occupation
10 Pfennig 1942 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto". Second issue
 Aluminum-magnesium $600 - 0 94Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, German Occupation
5 Mark 1943 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto". Aluminum
 Aluminum $130 - 0 206Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, German Occupation
5 Groszy 1939. Zinc. Hole
 Zinc $95 - 0 73Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, German Occupation
10 Groszy 1923. Zinc
 Zinc $35 - 0 52Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, German Occupation
50 Groszy 1938. Nickel-Plated Iron
 Iron $80 - 0 139Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, German Occupation
20 Groszy 1923. Zinc
 Zinc $45 $710 0 120Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, German Occupation
10 Mark 1943 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto". Magnesium
 Aluminum-magnesium $270 - 0 210Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, German Occupation
5 Groszy 1939. Zinc. Without Hole
 Zinc $1,100 - 0 14Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, German Occupation
5 Pfennig 1942 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto"
 Aluminum-magnesium $2,100 - 0 2Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, German Occupation
1 Grosz 1939
 Zinc $30 - 0 145Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, German Occupation
5 Mark 1943 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto". Magnesium
 Aluminum-magnesium $90 - 0 199Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, German Occupation
10 Mark 1943 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto". Silver
 Silver $2,700 - 0 5Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, German Occupation
Pattern 1 Grosz 1939 WJ. Zinc
 Zinc $2,300 - 0 7Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, German Occupation
10 Pfennig 1942 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto". First issue
 Aluminum-magnesium $750 - 0 54Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, German Occupation
Pattern 5 Groszy 1939 WJ. Zinc. Embossed inscription PRÓBA
 Zinc $4,600 - 0 3Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, German Occupation
Pattern 2 Grosze 1939 WJ. Zinc
 Zinc $3,100 - 0 6Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, German Occupation
Pattern 5 Groszy 1939. Zinc
 Zinc - - 0 0
