Coins catalog of German Occupation (1939-1943)

Iron $580 - 0 43
50 Groszy 1938. Iron
Aluminum $120 - 2 609
10 Mark 1943 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto". Aluminum
Aluminum $910 - 0 187
20 Mark 1943 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto"
Aluminum-magnesium $600 - 0 94
10 Pfennig 1942 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto". Second issue
Aluminum $130 - 0 206
5 Mark 1943 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto". Aluminum
Zinc $95 - 0 73
5 Groszy 1939. Zinc. Hole
Zinc $35 - 0 52
10 Groszy 1923. Zinc
Iron $80 - 0 139
50 Groszy 1938. Nickel-Plated Iron
Zinc $45 $710 0 120
20 Groszy 1923. Zinc
Aluminum-magnesium $270 - 0 210
10 Mark 1943 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto". Magnesium
Zinc $1,100 - 0 14
5 Groszy 1939. Zinc. Without Hole
Aluminum-magnesium $2,100 - 0 2
5 Pfennig 1942 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto"
Zinc $30 - 0 145
1 Grosz 1939
Aluminum-magnesium $90 - 0 199
5 Mark 1943 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto". Magnesium
Silver $2,700 - 0 5
10 Mark 1943 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto". Silver
Zinc $2,300 - 0 7
Pattern 1 Grosz 1939 WJ. Zinc
Aluminum-magnesium $750 - 0 54
10 Pfennig 1942 "Litzmannstadt Ghetto". First issue
Zinc $4,600 - 0 3
Pattern 5 Groszy 1939 WJ. Zinc. Embossed inscription PRÓBA
Zinc $3,100 - 0 6
Pattern 2 Grosze 1939 WJ. Zinc
Zinc - - 0 0
Pattern 5 Groszy 1939. Zinc
